China reported 3,036 new coronavirus cases for Aug. 16, of which 637 were symptomatic and 2,399 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, click on COVID-19: MacroVitals for a case tracker and summary of news. cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098 ASIA-PACIFIC

* Tencent said it had shut some unprofitable businesses and promised a return to growth even if the economy stayed weak, after government clampdowns on its gaming business and COVID-19 lockdowns drove its first-ever quarterly sales fall. * Shanghai reported four new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Aug. 16, up from three cases a day earlier, while no local symptomatic cases were reported, versus none the day before, the city government said on Wednesday.

EUROPE * The Swiss government is expected to run a budget deficit of 5 billion Swiss francs ($5.25 billion) for 2022, it said on Wednesday, citing extraordinary costs from tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and supporting new arrivals from Ukraine.

* Russia reported 33,106 new daily coronavirus cases on Wednesday, authorities said, the highest figure since mid-March this year. * Greenhouse gas emissions across the European Union rose in the first quarter from a year earlier, but remained just below pre-pandemic levels, the bloc's statistics office said on Tuesday.

* Britain recorded its biggest rise in foreign workers since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the year to June, driven overwhelmingly by workers from outside the EU, official figures showed on Tuesday. AMERICAS

* U.S. first lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, the White House said on Tuesday, adding that President Joe Biden has continued to test negative after recently recovering from the virus. * Royal Bank of Canada is updating its hybrid work arrangement that could see more employees coming to the office, Chief Executive Officer Dave McKay said in an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

* Air Canada said on Wednesday it plans to operate flights at 79% of its pre-pandemic capacity this summer. AFRICA AND THE MIDDLE EAST

* The operator of Dubai International Airport said on Wednesday the Middle East hub could see monthly passenger traffic return to pre-pandemic levels in the latter half of next year. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Japanese manufacturers' business confidence improved in August after last month's stall, while service-sector firms' mood rose for a second month to the highest point in nearly three years, the Reuters Tankan poll showed. (Compiled by Tristan Chabba and Subhranshu Sahu; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)