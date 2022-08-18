Left Menu

HDFC Bank opens first all-women branch in north Kerala

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-08-2022 10:07 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 09:09 IST
HDFC Bank. Image Credit: ANI
Private sector bank major HDFC has opened its first all-women branch in north Kerala region in Kozhikode.

The branch, located in Cherootty Road, the hub of traders in the district, will have 4 women bankers. This adds to all-women branches opened by the Bank in southern India and takes forward the bank's inherent values of diversity and inclusion, a statement said here.

The branch was inaugurated by city Corporation Mayor Beena Philip at a function here on Wednesday.

HDFC Bank is driving diversity and inclusion within the organization with a special focus on enhancing gender diversity, it said.

As on March 31, 2022, women constituted 21.7 per cent of the workforce and the target is to increase it to 25 per cent by 2025, the statement said.

Sanjeev Kumar, Branch Banking Head, South (Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Kerala) said the opening of the all-women branch is yet another example of their efforts to take forward gender and diversity initiatives of the bank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

