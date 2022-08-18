S.Africa's Exxaro half-year profit up 26% on higher prices

South Africa's Exxaro Resources on Thursday reported a 26% increase in half-year profit, driven by higher coal prices. Exxaro said its headline earnings per share - the main profit measure for South African companies - was 34.26 rand ($2.05) in the six months to June 30, compared with the 27.22 rand recorded during the same period last year.

($1 = 16.6768 rand)

