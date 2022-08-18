China says Jan-July FDI up 17.3% y/y

China's commerce ministry said on Thursday that foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first seven months of the year combined rose 17.3% from a year earlier to 798.33 billion yuan ($117.53 billion).

In dollar terms, FDI increased 21.5% from January to July, the ministry said. ($1 = 6.7926 Chinese yuan renminbi)

