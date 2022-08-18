China says Jan-July FDI up 17.3% y/y
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 18-08-2022 12:40 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 12:38 IST
- Country:
- China
China's commerce ministry said on Thursday that foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first seven months of the year combined rose 17.3% from a year earlier to 798.33 billion yuan ($117.53 billion).
In dollar terms, FDI increased 21.5% from January to July, the ministry said. ($1 = 6.7926 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- commerce ministry
- China
Advertisement