Soch Celebrates the Milestone Opening of its 150th Store

Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) For 16 years, Soch has been India’s favorite destination for all your ethnic wear needs. On August 15th, 2022 we launched our 150th store, all while celebrating the journey, and the customers, that have made this possible. The store will be located in Bangalore but the festivities will spread far and wide. The Soch community of loyal patrons can be found all over the country across 59 cities, and we’d like to invite every one of you to celebrate with us. Stop by any Soch store to get vouchers worth 10,000 rupees no strings attached! Our outlets across the country will be fully stocked with our latest designs, each carefully crafted in gorgeous fabrics with striking silhouettes and vibrant colors. Soch believes in the power of the consumer and keeps this in mind when curating their new collections, staying up to date on trends, and producing a variety of designs; Soch has something for everyone. Commenting on this achievement, Vinay Chatlani, Executive Director and CEO of Soch says “The occasion of our 150th store opening is one that we have looked forward to for a long time and feels like an important landmark in our growth as a brand. We have established our presence across the country and in the fashion industry and that is a feat worth celebrating. Our story began in Bangalore, and it was only fitting that we opened our 150th store in Bangalore. We hope to bring customers the enriching experience they have come to expect from their time at Soch and 150 stores is just the first milestone in our journey. As we expand as a franchise, we have made it our mission to continue to deliver the best in ethnic wear and customer satisfaction; now and in the future.” The strong retail and online presence that Soch has amassed over the years has been 16 years in the making. With 150 stores nationwide, Soch has become a trendsetter in the Indian market and continues to believe in the impact of glamorous, well-made fashion. Stop by any of our stores and pick up something you’ll love at our #150SochStores Celebration! About Soch Soch launched its first exclusive outlet in February 2005, committed to a fashionable range of ethnic wear for women at affordable prices. The company, based out of Bangalore, has 150 stores (across 59 cities) at convenient locations in Angul, Bangalore, Bareilly, Bellary, Belgaum, Bhimavaram, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Calicut, Cochin, Chennai, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Delhi, Davangere, Dharwad, Gulbarga, Guntur, Gurgaon, Goa, Hubli, Hyderabad, Hospet, Indore, Jamshedpur, Kanpur, Kannur, Kolhapur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mangalore, Manipal, Mumbai, Mysore, Nellore, Nizamabad, Patna, Pune, Pondicherry, Rajahmundry, Ranchi, Raipur, Shivamogga, Salem, Thane, Trivandrum, Tumkur, Trichy, Vadodara, Vijayapur, Vijayawada, Vizag, and Zirakpur. Soch is one of the most loved ethnic brands in the country, designed for the modern Indian woman. The brand has redefined the traditional Indian outfit for women of all ages, who effortlessly balance work and home while still looking their best. The brand offers a wide range of stylish and elegant designer ethnic wear like Sarees, Salwar suits, Kurtas, Tunics, Kurti suits, readymade Blouses, Dress Materials, Masks, and Bottoms.

For more information, please visit www.soch.com.

