SOBHA Ltd. is India’s top Realty Brand

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India SOBHA, one of India’s most credible and admired real estate brands, for the sixth time, has been recognised by Track2Realty’s BrandXReport 2021-22 as the Top National Realty Brand across asset class in India as a part of an annual study conducted.

In the 10th edition of the BrandXReport 2021-22, SOBHA came on top in some of the distinguished categories including National across asset class, South India across asset class, Super Luxury, Brand Disruption, Public Perception, and Residential Segment that goes on to display customers’ continued trust and confidence in SOBHA. It reflects the relentless passion of the people at SOBHA that ensure every product embodies the brand’s ethos i.e., Quality, Trust, and Transparency. Mr. Ravi PNC Menon, Chairman, SOBHA Ltd. observes, “This recognition is a reflection of the confidence and conviction customers show in SOBHA projects. Our products across asset class speak one language, that of international quality and timely delivery that has stood the test of time.” SOBHA’s efforts to provide world-class quality through better engineering and design is a strong differentiator – experienced by customers across all asset class. The quality that SOBHA has set as a standard across its offering has been widely acknowledged by discerning customers in India and overseas.

Expressing his views on SOBHA returning to the top, Mr. Jagadish Nangineni, MD, SOBHA Ltd., said, “We are delighted to have won this recognition, which is based on how customers feel and experience true quality. To receive customer validation is the best form of recognition and truly inspires us to redefine industry standards.” SOBHA’s passion for excellence continues to thrive on its backward integration model, diligent processes, engineering, and execution along with its ability to address changing customer needs. It’s strong presence in the real estate landscape is also reflected in the strong sales and operational performance the company had in Q4 2022.

Given how much the real estate landscape has changed since the pandemic, the industry went through a tectonic shift that saw proptech take centre stage aiding realtors and customers alike. Both the real estate players and customers embraced technology at all levels of construction & execution and customer engagement that reaped great results. Right from virtual site visits to documentation and planning to designing, proptech made it seamless and transparent that further boosted industry prospects.

About SOBHA Limited Founded in 1995, SOBHA Limited is one of the fastest growing and backward integrated real estate brands in the country. The SOBHA DNA hinges on customer-centricity built on a foundation of strong values of trust and transparency. The unwavering commitment to continually raising and bettering quality standards through relentless execution and technology adaptation has helped deliver over 120 million square feet of developable area across residential, commercial, and contractual projects. The company lays a strong emphasis on sustainability and the highest safety standards and epitomizes ‘Passion at work,’ engrained in each of the 3000 plus strong Sobhaites across its offices and 4 manufacturing units.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)