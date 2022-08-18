Left Menu

DPIIT to hire consultants to work towards ease of doing business

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2022 16:29 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 16:29 IST
DPIIT to hire consultants to work towards ease of doing business
  • Country:
  • India

The commerce and industry ministry is planning to hire consultants to study business environment and compliances and suggest steps to promote ease of doing business in the country.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has invited applications from eligible qualified professionals for engagement as senior consultant and consultant for three years for working in the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) Reform Secretariat.

The secretariat has been established in the DPIIT.

Interested candidates can apply online by end of this month.

The work responsibilities of these consultants include conducting a detailed analysis of existing acts/rules and their provisions; review and analyze the legal and regulatory frameworks dealing in different jurisdictions in India; and devise an action plan with a focused approach on the reforms required towards improving regulations.

Further, the consultants should have ''an understanding of the business regulations at the state level and further identify action plans for improvement of reform agenda,'' according to the advertisement of the department.

Senior consultant and consultant would have to develop an understanding of the citizen services delivery mechanism both at the central ministries/departments and state level and identify action plans for improvement of the government machinery.

They would have to ''conduct in-depth analysis of various costs involved in the life-cycle of a business entity so as to identify the additional financial implications on businesses while meeting various government compliances''.

They would assist in undertaking feedback on implemented reforms from the stakeholders (users/beneficiaries) to evaluate actual implementation of reforms.

The government is taking steps to further improve business environment in the country as it helps in attracting investments and creating jobs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere; NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch and more

Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime,...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops case; Russia's daily COVID cases cross 30,000 for first time since mid-March and more

Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022