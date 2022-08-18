Left Menu

Over 30 pc of Indian employees want to change jobs: PwC survey

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2022 16:46 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 16:46 IST
Over 30 per cent of Indian employees want to change jobs while 71 per cent feel they are being overlooked for career advancement, said a PwC India report.

Workplaces in India have changed significantly over the past couple of years, with considerable mindset shifts for both employers and employees.

While employers have been more focused on building a resilient workforce strategy, employees on their part are driven by opportunities for fulfilment, creativity, innovation and authenticity, apart from financial rewards, said PwC's India Workforce Hopes and Fears Survey 2022.

The report is based on the findings of PwC's Global Workforce Hopes and Fears Survey 2022. The survey included 2,608 participants from India and 93 per cent of them were full-time employees.

As per the survey, 34 per cent of respondents in India believe they are extremely/very likely to switch to a new employer as compared to 19 per cent globally.

Further, 32 per cent said that they plan to leave the workforce.

Millennials are the most likely to seek new employment, with 37 per cent indicating that they are likely to switch employers in the next 12 months.

While Gen Z employees are less likely to quit, about a third of them are extremely or very likely to ask for a reduction in work hours.

Chaitali Mukherjee, Partner and Leader, People and Organisation, PwC India, said that the disruptive landscape of social, environmental, economic and geopolitical changes has had profound consequences on organisations and their workforce strategies.

Leaders need to consider these disruptions while drawing up their short- and long-term plans for the organisation as well as their people, Mukherjee said.

''For an organisation to be fit for future, it is imperative that employee perspective dovetails with the employer's perspective to accelerate transformation keeping in mind the workforce dynamics, with well-defined tangible measures to bring about greater alignment between both these aspects,'' Mukherjee said.

More than half of the respondents in the survey were concerned about the lack of opportunities to work with or learn technological skills from their colleagues.

This learning gap begins at the top, with more than 50 per cent of CEOs perceiving a lack of opportunities for learning technological skills, it said.

It further said sensitive social and political topics are occupying an increasingly important place in workplace conversations, with 75 per cent of employees having had conversations of this nature, highlighting the need for employers to actively create safe spaces for such conversations.

The survey also highlighted that employees expect more transparency and support in incorporating Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) considerations into their work.

