China denies its BRI, CPEC projects faced serious crisis as countries like Pakistan, Sri Lanka drowned in debt

China on Thursday put up a brave face defending its ambitious USD 147 billion BRI, playing down a flurry of reports highlighting that President Xi Jinping’s pet strategic project is turning out to be a ''road nowhere'' with many recipient countries like Pakistan and Sri Lanka failing to repay loans posing a serious threat to the Chinese economy.

Several reports quoting well-established think tanks said the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and its flagship, the USD 60 billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), were mired in debt with countries from Asia to Africa not able to complete the projects and unable or refusing to pay the loans.

Countries like Pakistan and Sri Lanka, which are facing an acute foreign exchange crisis, are converting Chinese project lending towards the balance of payment lending to tide over the immediate economic problems.

Sri Lanka has already defaulted on USD 51 billion debt, including loans to China, while Pakistan is teetering on the brink of a financial collapse. Islamabad is banking on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout to avoid being in an economic situation like that of Sri Lanka.

The BRI and CPEC are pet projects of Xi, 68, who is widely expected to be endorsed for an unprecedented third term of five-year power later this year by the once-in-a-five-year Congress of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC).

India has protested to China over the CPEC as it is being laid through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Refuting reports that the BRI is mired in financial crisis, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a media briefing that by July, China has signed BRI documents with 149 countries and 32 international organisations.

“We have an investment volume of over 1 trillion yuan (about USD 147 billion),” he said, adding that China has cooperative relations with 87 countries in science and technology.

Since the inception of BRI nine years ago, China has worked with relevant countries on the principles of mutual consultation, win-win cooperation and achieved fruitful outcomes, Wang asserted.

However, a number of think tank reports painted a bleak picture of BRI and CPEC.

China has “pivoted in a significant way away from project lending and toward balance of payment lending, doing emergency rescue lending,” Brad Parks, Executive Director of AidData research lab at US-based university William and Mary, was quoted as saying by Bloomberg.

According to the Bloomberg report, China has made nearly USD 26 billion in short and medium-term loans to Pakistan and Sri Lanka over the past five years as its overseas lending shifted from funding infrastructure toward providing emergency relief.

As per data compiled by AidData, there is a shift in China’s USD 900 billion BRI loans aimed at easing foreign currency shortages since 2018.

A recent report released by the Green Finance and Development Centre at China’s Fudan University said that multiple countries saw a 100 per cent drop of BRI engagement.

Another report by Japanese media outlet Nikkei said as financial worries about China's BRI initiative grow, several nations are reducing or abandoning projects that are a part of the BRI.

When asked for his response to these reports, Wang pointed to success stories of BRI like the China-Laos railway, the Bridge in Serbia, and the port of Gwadar in Pakistan.

“These projects have been well implemented. China-Europe Railway is operating smoothly. In the first half of this year, China’s trade with countries along the route reached USD 9.3 billion,” he said.

On CPEC, which also faced a series of crises including recurring attacks on Chinese personnel working on a host of projects seriously affecting their scheduled completion, Wang said, “I would like to stress that CPEC is an important pilot programme under BRI.” “It focuses on the development and people’s livelihood and has got wide command and recognition from outside. It has brought tangible benefits for socio-economic development of people’s lives,” Wang said.

