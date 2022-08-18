Left Menu

JK Tyre bullish on demand, hikes price by 6-7pc to offset raw material impact

Optimistic about demand growth in the current fiscal, JK Tyre Industries Ltd on Thursday said it has increased price by 6-7 per cent and a further hike is under consideration to reduce the raw material cost pressure.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-08-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 20:29 IST
JK Tyre bullish on demand, hikes price by 6-7pc to offset raw material impact

Optimistic about demand growth in the current fiscal, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd on Thursday said it has increased price by 6-7 per cent and a further hike is under consideration to reduce the raw material cost pressure. The leading tyre maker said EBITA has started improving and it is likely to be better in the forthcoming quarters.

''On an average, the cost input impact on the company due to the unprecedented commodity price inflation was around 30-35 per cent over the last 18 months. We have taken consistent price hikes in the last fiscal and even in this fiscal further price increase to the tune of 6-7 per cent has been done,” JK Tyre president (India) Anuj Kathuria said.

However, the company has not been able to pass on the entire cost increase and further price hikes are under consideration, he said on the sidelines of the launch of two new tyres for the truck and bus radial segments.

''EBITA is improving and it is expected to get better in the subsequent quarters with the price hike, cost control and growth in volume,'' he said without giving any timeline as to when the company will be able to neutralise the entire cost impact.

JK Tyre has reported a 20 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 35.13 crore in the first quarter ended June, impacted by higher expenses on raw materials.

The company said it expects the truck, bus and passenger car radial tyres market (in value terms) will grow by 20-25 per cent in the current fiscal.

JK Tyre is implementing a capex of Rs 1100 crore to ramp up its capacity by about 10 per cent from 32 million tyres per annum through brownfield expansions and debottlenecking in the next 12-18 months.

The company is conceptualising some plans on how it can get closer to the customers which the company declined to disclose.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere; NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch and more

Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime,...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops case; Russia's daily COVID cases cross 30,000 for first time since mid-March and more

Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022