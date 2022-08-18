Left Menu

Wipro bags deal from UK government treasury

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2022 21:09 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 21:09 IST
IT company Wipro Limited has bagged a multi-year contract to deliver service integration and management services to the UK government treasury.

The service will enable seamless integration of IT services across multi-functional suppliers and partners, enhancing the user experience across HMT and its arm's length bodies, according to a statement on Thursday.

Wipro and Her Majesty's Treasury (HMT) will collaborate to enable end-to-end SIAM (Service Integration And Management) services, from strategy, design, and implementation to running business-as-usual services such as day-to-day coordination of service integration across HMT's vendors.

''I am looking forward to working with Wipro in shaping and delivering the next generation of IT services at HM Treasury. This new partnership will support the department by improving end-to-end IT services by delivering more responsive services for our users,'' HM Treasury Chief Information Officer Huw Stephens said.

Manager Director for UK and Ireland Wipro Limited Omkar Nisal said, ''The company's team will be acting as an orchestrator, managing and governing end-to-end service operations across all of HMT's suppliers, delivering operational efficiency, transparency and improved service quality.'' PTI PRS SHW SHW

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

