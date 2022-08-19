London Mart to launch theme-based mall in Greater Noida

New Delhi/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): London Mart Mall in Greater Noida today announced that they are coming up with a theme-based mall in Greater Noida West. The company to launch The Baker's street in as the first theme in London Mart. It is the first theme-based mall in Delhi NCR and all the floors will be brought up under different themes named after famous streets in London. The Baker's Street is an exclusive floor for international and domestic bakeries with different eatery brands; it also includes the major cafe brands. London Mart stands different from all other shopping marts because each floor of the mall is based on different themes. It offers the very best of London ambience and gives wings to dream enterprises.

The 400,000+ sq ft of exclusive experience for the shoppers will house brands from the fashion industry at different floors in a theme-based format. The mall will offer a good investment proposition. London Mart is situated at the centre of Greater Noida West having easy and convenient entry and exit from Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad and Gurgaon. London mart will actually be the one-stop destination for the best food and lifestyle shopping in the catchment area of almost 25 kms.

Spokesperson Vipin Modi, Head of Sales said, "We have seen lots of similar theme-based developments in European countries. We wanted to bring this innovative concept in Greater Noida. The mall will be the centre of World-class holistic urban space planning blended with luxury. London Mart is also a golden opportunity for the most lucrative, transparent and authentic commercial space for prospective entrepreneurs. It is a perfect culmination in terms of providing Delhi NCR with the look, feel and opportunity of London like never before. The mall offers great infrastructure, excellent connectivity, and enterprising opportunities in every sphere of life." London Mart offers to the both investors and brands for their business and investment growth with very lucrative business opportunities.

Mart Promoters, a multi-layered conglomerate of companies that are into real estate, commercial space, hospitality sector and others. Mart Promotors is an organization of talented engineers and professional space planners who have vast experience. The group has delivered approx. 40 lakh sqft of residential space covering about 4000 units and have 25 lakh sqft in-hand projects. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

