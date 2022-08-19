Left Menu

Janmashtami celebrations: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory

Buses are being diverted from Panchkuian Road Mandir Marg T-Point towards Mandir Marg, round about Gol Post Office and Kali Bari Marg Bhai Veer Singh Marg towards Kali Bari Marg, it said. Buses arriving from Shivaji Stadium and plying towards Mandir Marg will be diverted towards Panchkuian Road or towards roundabout Gol Post Office, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2022 19:25 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 19:25 IST
Janmashtami celebrations: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory
  • Country:
  • India

Adequate security arrangements have been made in and around major temples in the national capital for Janmashtami celebrations, officials said on Friday. The police have also issued a traffic advisory for New Delhi district. Restrictions are in place around Laxmi Narain Mandir on Mandir Marg since 2 pm. No vehicle will be allowed from roundabout Taikatora Stadium towards Mandir Marg up to Peshwa Road, Mandir Marg T-Point and vice-versa, the advisory stated. Similarly, vehicle movement has been blocked from roundabout Shankar Road to Mandir Marg, it said. Buses are being diverted from Panchkuian Road Mandir Marg T-Point towards Mandir Marg, round about Gol Post Office and Kali Bari MargBhai Veer Singh Marg towards Kali Bari Marg, it said. According to police, adequate traffic police personnel have been deployed to guide commuters about functional routes. Buses arriving from Shivaji Stadium and plying towards Mandir Marg will be diverted towards Panchkuian Road or towards roundabout Gol Post Office, it said. Traffic has also been diverted on routes where Mandir Samitis are scheduled to take out Janmashtami Shobha Yatras comprising rath, bands and tempos in various parts of New Delhi Range. Parking is not being allowed on these yatra routes, the advisory said. Motorists have been advised to follow the directions given by traffic policemen to avoid inconvenience, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

 Germany
3
WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022