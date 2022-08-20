Left Menu

Three people who were walking on railway tracks with their earphones plugged in died after being hit by trains in two separate incidents here, a Railway Protection Force official said on Saturday.While two people were run over by a train at the Bhadohi railway station yard, the third was hit at Ahimanpur railway halt.

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 20-08-2022 11:03 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 10:39 IST
UP: 3 walking with earphones plugged in die after being hit by trains in separate incidents
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

While two people were run over by a train at the Bhadohi railway station yard, the third was hit at Ahimanpur railway halt. In both cases, the victims had gone for a walk after dinner, he said.

Bhadohi station, Railway Protection Force (RPF) outpost in-charge Ashok Kumar Singh said Krishna alias Bangali (20) and his friend Monu (18), both from Jalalpur under the Civil Lines police station area, were taking a walk in the middle of the railway line near the railway station yard before platform number two with their earphones plugged in. Due to this, they could not hear the Howrah-Lalkuan Express train that was approaching at a high speed and were hit by it.

When they did not get home, their families started looking for them and found their bodies, he said.

In the second incident, Pankaj Dubey (30) from Dalpatpur village was taking a walk at Ahimanpur railway halt on the Varanasi-Allahabad railway line with his earphones plugged in when a passenger train on its way to Prayagraj hit him, Singh said.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

