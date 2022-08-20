Train service between Pathankot and Jogindernagar suspended after Chakki bridge collapses

Train service between Pathankot and Jogindernagar has been suspended after the Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district collapsed due to heavy rains on Saturday, officials said. The railway bridge over the Chakki river near Kandwal in Nurpur collapsed in the morning.

The railway authorities had declared the bridge unsafe and train service on the narrow-gauge track from Pathankot in Punjab to Jogindernagar in Himachal Pradesh has been suspended, they added.

