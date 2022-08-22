Security beefed up ahead of 'mahapanchayat' called by farmers' body in Delhi

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2022 10:03 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 09:41 IST
Security was beefed up on Monday at Delhi borders, including Singhu and Ghazipur, ahead of the 'mahapanchayat' called by farmers' body at Jantar Mantar, police said on Monday.

They said all vehicles entering the capital are being checked and police personnel are on 'alert mode'.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak said, ''We have made adequate arrangements to ensure that the law and order is maintained and there is no loss of life and property.'' According to the police, extra barricades have been put up at Jantar Mantar along with heavy police deployment. Anyone trying to gain entry will be checked thoroughly to avoid any undue gathering which may give rise any untoward situation, police said.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said, ''Personnel usually remain deployed at Jantar Mantar but on Monday, we have deployed additional force in view of the 'mahapanchayat'.'' Traffic movement may be affected in many parts of Delhi as the police have put barricades at border points, officials said.

In a tweet, police asked motorists to avoid Tolstoy Marg, Sansad Marg, Janpath Road, Ashoka Road, Outer Circle Connaught Place, Baba Kharak Singh Marg and Pandit Pant Marg due to farmers' congregation. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha and other farmers' groups are organising the 'mahapanchayat' and they will pass through the outer district, which includes Ghazipur border in Ghaziabad, police said.

''In this connection, adequate deployment of local police and outside force has been made in outer district at Tikri border, major intersections, along railway tracks and metro stations to avoid any untoward incident,'' a police official said.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait was Sunday detained by the Delhi Police at the Ghazipur border while he was trying to enter the capital to take part in an unemployment protest at Jantar Mantar. He had alleged that the Delhi Police was working at the behest of the Centre and did not allow him to meet the unemployed youth.

A Delhi Police official had said Tikait, the national spokesperson for the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) and a prominent face of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), was stopped at the border around afternoon. ''Thereafter, he was detained and taken to Madhu Vihar police station where police requested him to return,'' Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak had said.

On Sunday, Several farmer leaders and organisations gathered at Jantar Mantar for their 'Rozgar Sansad' (employment parliament) organised by the Samyukt Rojgar Andolan Samiti (SRAS).

