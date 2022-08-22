Electric two-wheeler maker iVOOMi Energy has unveiled its high-speed electric scooter JeetX in two variants with dual removable battery, at a starting price of Rs 99,999.

The two variants -- JeetX and JeetX180 -- provide a range of 90 kilometre and 180 kilometre per charge, respectively.

The e-scooter is equipped with new features such as ''easy shift,'' reverse gear; disc brakes with combi braking system (CBS), among others, the EV maker said.

*** Singapore Airlines to increase flight services to Bengaluru *Singapore Airlines (SIA) will restore its flight services to Bengaluru to pre-COVID level from late October to cater to increased demand.

The South-east Asian carrier in a statement on Monday said it currently flies seven flights per week to Bengaluru, which will be scaled up to 16 flights every week from October 30.

SIA has been steadily restoring its operations across India to pre-COVID levels.

The airline has seen a healthy demand from Bengaluru and this increase in capacity coupled with special fares to popular holiday destinations will give the customers many attractive options, said Sy Yen Chen, General Manager India for SIA.

*** Magenta Mobility appoints Anamika Jain as finance head * Electric mobility firm Magenta Mobility said it has appointed Anamika Jain as its new finance head.

In her new role, Jain will work closely with the founders to build long-term business strategies, handling finance, merger and acquisitions and business development functions, the company said in a statement.

She was earlier associated with multinationals such as Domo Engineering Plastics and S D Fine Chemicals Limited, it said.

*** Unicommerce launches 'Advanced Bundle Management' tool * Unicommerce on Monday said it has launched 'Advanced Bundle Management' tool to enable companies sell multiple products together, increase the average order value and optimize shipping costs.

Unicommerce is an integrated software as a service platform for post-purchase experience management.

In product bundling, which is a common practice in beauty and personal care and FMCG segments, multiple goods are bundled together and offered as a single item for a single price. The tool simplifies warehouse operations and makes error-free deliveries since orders are processed only when all the items in the bundle are available, Unicommerce said in a release.

Currently, around 5-million bundled orders are processed every month through the Unicommerce platform, it stated.

*** "*Magma" >Magma raises funding led by WEH Ventures * *Magma, which positions itself as business-to-business manufacturing and supply chain enablement platform for building materials, has raised USD 5,15,000 in a funding round.

The capital raise was led by WEH Ventures with participation from All in Capital, PointOne Capital, Angelist India and angel investors including Revant Bhate (Man Matters), Subin Mitra and Pratik Tiwari (Groyyo), Pawan Gupta and Abhishek Sharma (Fashinza), among others.

*Magma said the fund would be used to scale the team across manufacturing clusters in India and invest in product and technology.

Founded in February 2022 by Neal Thakker, "*Magma" >Magma is a `supply-first' aggregator in building materials industry. Its product includes an app that helps partner factories get more demand through an AI (Artificial Intelligence) based lead generation tool, access to global buyers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)