American Brew Crafts Wins GOLD at the Annual Spiritz Selection Awards

Hyderabad, Telangana, India (NewsVoir) American Brew Crafts Pvt. Ltd., a modern-day brewing company have been awarded GOLD in two categories for their flagship brand Blockbuster Beer at Spiritz Selection Award 2022. The awards are given under the Packaging and Liquid Tasting categories to both Lager and Strong variants of Blockbuster beer. The brand resonates creativity, innovation, and experimentation and ensures the consistency of Quality and freshness of taste. In a short span of time Blockbuster has emerged as one of the leading and most preferred brands in India.

The Spiritz Selection 2022 awards evaluated a total of 65 entries in the beers category by an elite panel consisting of 12 connoisseurs. The rating of the beers was undertaken on the basis of the aroma, taste, finish, and color of the brews. After a thorough evaluation, American Brew Crafts brand Blockbuster was rated GOLD in two categories - Packaging and Liquid Tasting. The awards were presented at a glittering ceremony in the presence of 800 people along with dignitaries like the Ambassador of Cuba, Mr. Neeraj Kumar - MD of Beam Suntory; Mr. Prem Dewan, CMD, Devans Modern Brewery; Ms. Roshini Nath, Chairman of Logix Group and many others. Expressing ecstasy at receiving the award, Mr. Nagendra Tayi, Chief Executive Officer, American Brew Crafts Pvt. Ltd. said, “Blockbuster featuring and winning the GOLD award in the Spiritz awards 2022 recognizes our uncompromised drive for Quality and perfection. Our working model focuses on the Quality of ingredients, processes, and products prepared in small batches to ensure consistency and the people behind it. We are thrilled that ABC Ltd. has been recognized for its work in the processing of brew and this recognition is proof of success in this competitive marketplace.” About American Brew Crafts Pvt. Ltd.

American Brew Crafts Pvt. Ltd. was established in 2017 with a mission to create alcobev products for a fast-growing economy with very limited options and little innovation. They acquired breweries from Lilasons Brewery in Telangana and Arthos Brewery in AP, and upgraded the infrastructure by installing state-of-the-art German machinery and a packing zone. BlockBuster beer is the flagship brand of American Brew Crafts Pvt Ltd. It is a new brand crafted for the next generation of customers. The current portfolio of American Brew Crafts Pvt. Ltd. has BlockBuster Lager, BlockBuster Strong Ultra Lager, Ultra-Strong, Khajuraho Lager Khajuraho Strong, and Khajuraho Ultra to name a few.

