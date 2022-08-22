Left Menu

Targeting 1 EV charging point in 3-km radius: Delhi Transport Minister Gahlot

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday said the government has set a target of having one charging point in a radius of three kilometers.He also said the Delhi government lost two important years due to the Covid pandemic but it will be able to achieve the target of 25 per cent electric vehicles among total vehicle registrations by 2024.The most important target is creating a good network of charging stations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 18:16 IST
Targeting 1 EV charging point in 3-km radius: Delhi Transport Minister Gahlot
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday said the government has set a target of having one charging point in a radius of three kilometers.

He also said the Delhi government lost two important years due to the Covid pandemic but it will be able to achieve the target of 25 per cent electric vehicles among total vehicle registrations by 2024.

''The most important target is creating a good network of charging stations. Delhi already has more than 2,000 charging stations. Around 100 charging stations are being created. We have a target of making a charging point available in a radius of three kilometers,'' the minister said during an interaction at the Delhi EV Forum organized here.

Asked what was holding back the sales of electric vehicles despite several awareness campaigns and incentives, Gahlot said a lot of people are not adopting EVs due to the range issue and the unavailability of charging stations along the highways or outside Delhi.

The range of an electric vehicle is the approximate distance it can cover on a single full charge.

''The range issue must be addressed by the manufacturers... comfortable range solutions should be provided,'' he said.

Gahlot said another reason behind the large number of people not adopting electric vehicles is that their cost is ''slightly on the higher side''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to various considerations: Singapore PM Lee

India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to variou...

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked amid legal challenge; Biden climate law could expand controversial biogas industry and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked a...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy; Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case and more

Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022