Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as rate hike worries slam growth stocks

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 19:03 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as rate hike worries slam growth stocks

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading losses, as investors worried about hawkish signals from U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers in the face of slowing economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 120.15 points, or 0.36%, at the open to 33,586.59.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 33.40 points, or 0.79%, at 4,195.08, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 182.05 points, or 1.43%, to 12,523.16 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to various considerations: Singapore PM Lee

India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to variou...

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked amid legal challenge; Biden climate law could expand controversial biogas industry and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked a...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy; Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case and more

Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022