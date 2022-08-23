PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - August 23

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- BA to cut more than 10,000 flights from winter schedule https://on.ft.com/3R5pUAv - Truss team would shun OBR forecasts for emergency budget https://on.ft.com/3PG3PXR

- Sony PlayStation faces UK class action lawsuit of up to 5 billion pounds https://on.ft.com/3ces81y - EU's chief diplomat opposes blanket ban on visas for Russians https://on.ft.com/3pCsKB7

Overview - British Airways said on Monday it will cut more than 10,000 flights from its winter schedule in one of the clearest signs yet that executives at the airline expect staff shortages and disruption to last until next year.

- Liz Truss is planning to take emergency action to address the cost of living crisis without an accompanying economic forecast soon after becoming prime minister, according to allies in her team. - Sony Group Corp's PlayStation is being sued for up to 5 billion pounds ($5.88 billion) over allegations that it breached competition law by overcharging millions of its PlayStation customers.

- The European Union's chief diplomat has said he opposes a blanket ban on EU visas for Russians ahead of talks between the bloc's officials next week after demands from some countries to restrict travel permits. ($1 = 0.8502 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

