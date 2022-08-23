Left Menu

Unidentified person threatens to blow up 5-star hotel in Mumbai; demands Rs 5 cr to defuse bombs

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-08-2022 11:13 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 11:11 IST
Unidentified person threatens to blow up 5-star hotel in Mumbai; demands Rs 5 cr to defuse bombs
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An unidentified person called up a five-star hotel in Mumbai claiming bombs were kept at four locations there which he threatened to blow up and demanded Rs five crore to defuse them, police said on Tuesday.

After the man's threat call on Monday, the hotel located in suburban Andheri was checked. An official from Sahar police station said as per a preliminary probe, it seemed to be a mischief and a fake call.

The hotel staffers later approached the Sahar police who registered an FIR against the unidentified caller under various Indian Penal Code sections including 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion), he said.

Multiple teams have been formed and efforts are on to nab the caller, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

 Global
2
Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

 United States
3
WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case - WHO; Indonesia confirms first monkeypox case in citizen returning from abroad - ministry and more

Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022