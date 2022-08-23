Left Menu

S.Africa's Sasol profit surges on higher oil, chemicals prices

Cost controls also helped the company offset an impact from lower production volumes caused by operational challenges during the first half of the financial year. The company declared a dividend of 14.70 rands per share.

Reuters | Capetown | Updated: 23-08-2022 11:14 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 11:11 IST
S.Africa's Sasol profit surges on higher oil, chemicals prices
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Sasol Ltd posted a 147% jump in full-year core profit on Tuesday boosted by higher fuel and chemicals prices, helping the South African chemicals and energy firm declare its first dividend since 2019.

Headline earnings per share, which strips off some items such as the impact of non-recurring costs and the effect of hedging, rose to 68.54 rand ($4.04) for the year ended June 30, from 27.74 rand a year earlier. Without the one-off items, full-year headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main measure of corporate profit in South Africa - rose 20% to 47.58 rand from 39.53 rand last year.

Sasol, the world's biggest producer of fuel products and chemicals from coal, said it benefitted from higher energy and chemicals prices. Cost controls also helped the company offset an impact from lower production volumes caused by operational challenges during the first half of the financial year.

The company declared a dividend of 14.70 rands per share. ($1 = 16.9826 rand)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

 Global
2
Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

 United States
3
WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case - WHO; Indonesia confirms first monkeypox case in citizen returning from abroad - ministry and more

Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022