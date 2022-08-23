S.Africa's Sasol profit surges on higher oil, chemicals prices

Sasol Ltd posted a 147% jump in full-year core profit on Tuesday boosted by higher fuel and chemicals prices, helping the South African chemicals and energy firm declare its first dividend since 2019.

Headline earnings per share, which strips off some items such as the impact of non-recurring costs and the effect of hedging, rose to 68.54 rand ($4.04) for the year ended June 30, from 27.74 rand a year earlier. Without the one-off items, full-year headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main measure of corporate profit in South Africa - rose 20% to 47.58 rand from 39.53 rand last year.

Sasol, the world's biggest producer of fuel products and chemicals from coal, said it benefitted from higher energy and chemicals prices. Cost controls also helped the company offset an impact from lower production volumes caused by operational challenges during the first half of the financial year.

The company declared a dividend of 14.70 rands per share. ($1 = 16.9826 rand)

