IAF helicopter makes emergency landing in Rajasthan
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-08-2022 11:45 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 11:41 IST
A helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) made an emergency landing in a farm in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district after it developed a technical snag on Tuesday, police said.
Its crew members are safe, they said.
Station House Officer of Sangaria police station Hanumanaram Vishnoi said, ''It was a helicopter of the Indian Air Force that made emergency landing in the farm on Tuesday morning.'' ''The helicopter made the emergency landing due to a technical snag. It's crew members are safe,'' he said.
