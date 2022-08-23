Left Menu

Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has exempted Boeing 787 aircraft from GPS-aided GEO Augmented Navigation (GAGAN) compliance till 2025, an official notification said on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2022 12:45 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 12:45 IST
Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025
Photo Courtesy: Airports Authority of India. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has exempted Boeing 787 aircraft from GPS-aided GEO Augmented Navigation (GAGAN) compliance till 2025, an official notification said on Monday. GAGAN was designed to assist navigation- both en route as well as during landing. Its main aim is passengers' safety by guiding pilots to precision landing on runways.

It helps the aviation industry in maintaining safety with increased traffic and reducing the infrastructure needed on the ground. GAGAN is developed jointly by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to provide navigational services over the Indian flight information region.

Besides aviation, it provides services in forest management, railway signalling, scientific research for atmospheric studies, natural resource and land management, location-based services, mobile, and tourism. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

 Global
2
Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

 United States
3
WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case - WHO; Indonesia confirms first monkeypox case in citizen returning from abroad - ministry and more

Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022