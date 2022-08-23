Nirwaana launches exclusive Sapta Chakra Collection

Nirwaana has launched their exclusive collection of Sapta Chakra Collection that is a perfect blend of modern interpretation of jewelry with tradition. As per yogic science, our body has totally 114 chakras, of which 7 are the main energy hubs that are correlated to the major organs of a human body. These focal points are the source of inspiration for this collection 'Sapta Ckakra', meaning & referring to the '7 Wheels of Energy' in Sanskrit. The idea behind this entire collection is to create a beautiful amalgamation of all the Seven Chakras, that are represented through the unique chakra symbols and/or their respective gemstone charms. Nirwaana has represented seven wheels of energy of Human body infused with magical facets of crystals that are perfect for the new age women out there. Nirwaana is an online jewelry brand founded on the premise that every woman wants to buy intricate and sleek jewelry that can be worn each day and not just on occasions. Designs by Nirwaana boasts of contemporary culture, quality craftsmanship, and on point designs. Crafted in pure sterling silver, the styles are given anti-tarnish and anti-allergic finish. They are embellished with gemstones, hand painting & hand textures. Gold & Rose tones are available in long lasting, 1 micron gold plating. If you are looking for something unique and a ideal blend of classy, trendy, and modern interpretation of jewelry, then Nirwaana is the perfect choice for you. According to Priyanka Thakur, Founder, Nirwaana,"We've always focused on coming up with jewelry based on timeless themes that can be worn for a lifetime, without worrying about the fast changing current trends. This stays the intent of our current collection also. Nirwaana also serves customized options for its customers, if the original style is in sterling silver, they can customize in real gold," Nirwaana's jewelry is a chic-blend of traditional with contemporary, handcrafted by Indian artisans. The brand boasts of meaningful & timeless jewelry their muse is someone who believes in making personal choices. Modern yet exquisite jewelry designers prefer sterling silver as a metal because it's a perfect combination of malleability, beauty, and durability. Whether you're looking for everyday accessories or a timeless statement piece, you'll probably find sterling silver jewelry that seems like it's been tailored to your personal tastes. Apart from that, the sleek and defined jewelry can be worn at any occasion without having to think.

