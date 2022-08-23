Left Menu

NSE cautions investors against assured return products

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 15:05 IST
NSE cautions investors against assured return products
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday warned investors not to fall prey to investment plans with guaranteed returns offered by entities Real Trader and Groww Stock.

The exchange pointed out that these entities are not registered either as a member or authorised person of any registered member of the NSE.

The cautionary statement comes after the NSE noticed that entities like ''Real Trader'' and ''Groww Stock'' operating through telegram channel and WhatsApp are offering investment plans with guaranteed returns.

''Investors are cautioned and advised not to subscribe to any scheme/product offered by any entities/persons offering indicative/assured/guaranteed returns in the stock market as the same is prohibited by law,'' the exchange said in a statement.

The exchange last month also issued a similar advisory after information surfaced that an entity named Shares Bazaar Private Limited was offering investment plans with assured returns.

NSE began operations in 1994 and is ranked as the largest stock exchange in India in terms of total and average daily turnover for equity shares every year since 1995, based on the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

 Global
2
Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

 United States
3
WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case - WHO; Indonesia confirms first monkeypox case in citizen returning from abroad - ministry and more

Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022