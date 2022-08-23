India Book of Records dashes ahead with multiple record holders

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): There is no dearth of hard work and creativity in the world of record achievers. Record breakers sometimes out do their own records whereas other record holders are seen getting inspired from their fellow competitors, friends and across industries. India Book of Records gives surplus ideas, guidance and mentoring to those genuine applicants who are here to make or break records. Here are some records that did wonders this time. Toddler Gets Appreciation for Multiple Activities

Dakshith Sahu (born on February 17, 2020) of Baudh, Odisha, is appreciated for recalling 5 national symbols, English alphabetical words; reciting numbers from 1-10, 1 Hindi and 2 English rhymes, 1 Sanskrit shloka; identifying 7 vegetables, 8 fruits, 10 vehicles and 10 parts of the body; and answering 4 GK questions at the age of 2 years and 4 months, as confirmed on July 15, 2022. Fastest Recitation of English Alphabet by a Toddler The record for the fastest recitation of the English alphabet was set by Yash Singh (born on November 4, 2019) of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. He recited 26 letters of the English alphabet from A-Z in 5.49 seconds at the age of 2 years, 6 months and 26 days, as confirmed on June 9, 2022. In yet another attempt, Yash Singh was appreciated for identifying 8 planets, 8 colours, 19 animals, 12 vehicles, 5 medical instruments, 5 vegetables, 6 fruits, 7 professions, 6 shapes, 6 Freedom fighters, 6 Superheroes, 11 Body parts, 10 animal sounds, 7 activity words; and reciting alphabet from A-Z, along with its associated words; answered 19 questions related to the solar system, at the age of 2 years and 6 months, as confirmed on May 26, 2022. The toddler gets recognition month after month. This is inspiring indeed.

Fastest to Recite the Capitals of all Asian Countries by a ToddlerThe record for being the fastest to recite the capitals of all Asian countries was set by B. Rudhva (born on July 11, 2019) of Vellore, Tamil Nadu. He recited the capitals of all 48 Asian countries in 47 seconds and 63 milliseconds, at the age of 2 years, 11 months and 22 days, as confirmed on July 2, 2022. Youngest Founder of a Microfinance InstitutionGobhanu Sasankar Korisepati (born September 26, 2004) of Andhra Pradesh, India, set a record for being the youngest founder of a microfinance institution. A student of Krishna Chaitanya Junior College Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, he is the founder and President of the microfinance institution SWIFT (Sustaining Women in Financial Turmoil), which is aimed at financial services accessible to the underprivileged, especially women. Till August 7, 2021, he had provided loans to 92 women at the age of 16 years, 10 months and 10 days, through his microfinance institution which has now increased to 1400+ in 2022.

Maximum Distance Covered in an Electric Car by a DuoThe record for maximum distance covered in an electric car by a duo in a single journey was set by Aashish Bhardwaj along with Girish Karkera covering a distance of 2203 kms. The duo started on May 31, 2022, from Mumbai, Maharashtra, and reached New Delhi on June 4, 2022, driving a 'BYD E6' Electric MPV, as confirmed on June 4, 2022. Largest Sample Size Study in the Field of Gynecological Cancer The record for the largest sample size study in the field of Gynecological Cancer was set by Dr. Dipak Limbachiya (born on December 6, 1973) of Ahmedabad, Gujarat. A total number of 13 patients were studied for the use of Endo-staplers for vaginal closure before colpotomy during laparoscopic surgeries for endometrial cancer and early-stage cervical cancer to prevent tumour spillage. The study has been published in the 'Journal of the Society of Laparoscopic & Robotic Surgeons', as confirmed on July 25, 2022.

Tallest Stationary Fever ThermometerThe record for making the tallest stationary fever thermometer was set by Team Nise of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad, Telangana, in one of the most geographically heated spots, at a temperature of 44 ° C. The team displayed the thermometer made of fibre reinforced plastic material, measuring 12 feet in height, at the Office of Additional District Magistrate, Phalodi, Rajasthan, on May 19, 2022. Environmental Campaign Triathlon by an Educational InstituteThe record for Environmental Campaign Triathlon by an Educational Institute was set by Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University) YMC Pune, under the leadership of Dr Vishwajit Kadam. Three activities: students climbing 75 forts & sowing seeds; 75 NSS girl volunteers climbing Fort Sinhagad; 50 cyclists rallying from Sinhagad to Raigad, commemorated Indian Independence Platinum Jubilee, UNEP Golden Jubilee & BVDU Silver Jubilee and aligned with UNEP 2022 theme, "Only One Earth" on World Environment Day, on June 5 2022.

Largest Menstrual Health Training for Males on a Single DayThe record for largest menstrual health training provided for males on a single day was set by the Office of Deputy Commissioner, Kamrup, Assam wherein 1109 participants were trained in the training session conducted in the Hindi language on a single day, at the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, Assam on May 30, 2022. Maximum Participation in a Plogathon Across Multiple LocationsThe record for maximum participation in a plogathon across multiple locations was set by Shri Vikram Kumar, Municipal Commissioner & Administrator, Pune Municipal Corporation. A total of 1,46,850 citizens of all age groups volunteered and participated in the "Plogathon" between 7.00 am to 10.00 am at multiple locations collecting 34,477 kgs of plastic waste in Pune, Maharashtra, on June 5, 2022.

