Left Menu

Referral progs key for hiring right talent at startups: Report

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-08-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 21:48 IST
Referral progs key for hiring right talent at startups: Report
  • Country:
  • India

Referral programmes are considered important among startups for hiring the right talent, according to a report.

The report is based on a survey of more than 1,500 senior and mid-senior recruiters by Hirect.

Among others, the report said that 87.1 per cent of the respondents were in favour of retaining employees rather than hiring new ones.

''The hiring process in startups relies on referrals and that is why they formulate referral policies.

''Around 89 per cent of recruiters believe that referral is the best way to hire people with the right talent. The referral policy helps in enhancing the organisation's employee retention rate,'' the chat-based direct hiring platform Hirect India's global Co-Founder and CEO Raj Das said.

According to the report, around 96.5 per cent of the recruiters said the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is one of the best ways to improve the hiring process and eliminate bias.

Also, it found that over 50 per cent of recruiters believed that AI will become a regular part of the hiring process in the coming years, it added.

''In the employee-driven market, the employers must quickly adapt to the current reality of talent acquisition to remain competitive in today's labour market. This includes creating a workplace that aligns with job seekers' needs while also leveraging the right system, tool, and channels to effectively grow their startups,” Das added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

 Global
2
Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

 United States
3
WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case - WHO; Indonesia confirms first monkeypox case in citizen returning from abroad - ministry and more

Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022