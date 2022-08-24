Building a Startup? Here are 5 Types of Investors That Can help

If you're thinking about starting a business, one of the first things you'll need to do is raise money. To do that, you'll need to find investors. But not all investors are created equal.

There are different types of investors, each with its own agendas and goals. So, before you start pitching your business to anyone and everyone, it's important to understand the different types of investors out there. Here's a quick rundown of the different types of investors out there, and what they're looking for:

Venture Capitalist Firms

A venture capitalist firm is a group that gets its income from wealthy people looking to increase their wealth by investing in businesses. Most of the time, they give out their money to businesses that banks think are too risky.

However, note that they only give out funding for businesses that are expected to have aggressive growth in the near future. However, because the venture is risky, they take a higher than usual interest rate to offset that risk if they're offering a loan. For example, if you're looking for loans in Florida or installment loans Ohio, you can get one from a VC instead.

Some venture capitalist firms don't take the monetary value as a return of investment but rather they take equity. In exchange for money, they are looking to take some equity, which is valuable when the business grows exponentially.

Most of the time, however, they always formulate an exit strategy once they get what they need. This is because usually, they don't stay too long in the company, especially if it becomes too prominent. It's dangerous for their firm, so they usually leave once they get their return on investment.

Strategic Investors

Strategic investors are usually corporations that invest in startups that are complementary to their own business. For example, a company that makes software might invest in a startup that makes hardware. Strategic investors are often looking for a way to get a foot in the door of a new market or technology.

Corporate Venture Capital

A corporate VC is an independent arm of a big company that focuses on investing its capital funds in small projects and startups that can benefit the company in the future. Many big companies dabble in this activity, like Microsoft, Google, Qualcomm, etc. Of course, they give out funding in exchange for joint venture agreements and acquisition of equity stakes.

Unlike traditional venture capitalist firms, corporate VC strives to acquire equity stakes strategically and financially. A corporate VC aims to increase their sales profits by making deals with startups that use the help of new technology, entering new markets, and even identifying acquisition targets.

Also, the startups they helped build are a target of acquisition itself, and when the startup grows, it will be bought by the venturing company.

Angel Investors

Angel investors are wealthy individuals seeking startups or entrepreneurs to fund in exchange for business equity. Unlike a venture capitalist firm that seeks funding from its fellow members, angel investors give the money from their pocket to fund the business.

Usually, getting funding from an angel investor does mean that your business doesn't have to repay the funds, and as mentioned earlier, they seek to take equity in exchange for that money.

Usually, angel investors seek out already established businesses beyond the startup phase. However, they are also known to fund many startups, depending on the business idea. First, they would look for a business with tons of profit potential but in dire need of funding to grow.

One advantage that angel investors usually have is that they don't just take a small portion of equity. Some angel investors are looking to get between 10-50% equity in exchange for the money offered. Of course, not all of them do this, but it's a common offer.

Family Offices

Family offices are private companies that operate similarly to a traditional VC. However, instead of seeking new opportunities in new startups, family offices focus more on managing a family or two's financial assets and wealth. However, they also seek out new startups to grow their wealth through investing.

Family offices are pretty popular these days because although they work with VCs in terms of growing their wealth, they don't have the same pressure as traditional VCs do, and in fact, they make the lives of wealthy families more stress-free.

Final Thoughts

If you're looking for an investor to fund your startup, look no further than the examples we discussed. Knowing the different types of investors out there can help you better understand who to approach with your business idea. Not all investors are a good fit for every business, so it's important to do your research and pitch your business to the right people.

