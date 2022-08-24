Life of Joy graduation ceremony (batch 2) and mantra book cover launch

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], August 24 (ANI/PNN): Journey Within hosted a graduation ceremony for the second batch of life coaching graduates from the 'Life of Joy School of Transformation' and unveiled the book cover for its new book at an event held on August 20 at Lemon Tree, Gurgaon. The biggest purpose of life is to learn all its lessons and apply them to heal and improve the lives of others. Aligned with this, the 'Life of Joy School of Transformation' is reputed for facilitating individuals with critical tools to overcome challenges and manifest their desires. The institute is helmed by a well-known certified life and business coach, author, NLP Practitioner, healer, therapist, and philanthropist, Dr Peyush Bhatia. The one-year life coaching program is derived from her vision to empower people across every aspect of their lives -health, relationships, career, money matters and spiritual- to build a better and happier world. During the event, Dr Peyush shared how the course was designed to ensure inclusion and contribute to people from all walks of life. The course is divided into five thoughtful modules that address the emotional, mental, physical and spiritual quotient of its participants.

The evening started with a beautiful Odissi dance performance by sandhigdha and her daughter karya followed by a powerful narrative by Dr Peyush Bhatia. The audience was moved by her journey of life and personal story of transformation. The graduation event was a grand celebration of the one-year journey that the students underwent, from being a reactor to being the creator of their own lives. The students joined the event with their family members and were thrilled to see the pride in their parents/partners eyes as they climbed the Dias to embrace the honour of being a certified life and business coach. As the parents felicitated their children with the certificate and spoke about their precious bond, the hall brimmed with love and compassion. The evening came alive with the students delivering a stellar performance and expressing gratitude toward each other. The event was a fine example of co-creation and co-existence where everyone dropped their judgements and accepted each other, relationships, and life as it is, in its most beautiful and perfect form.

As the evening progressed, the candidates opened up about their experiences of the one-year program and its impact on their lives. "I was a victim to my trauma and many negative incidents from my past. Joining this program changed everything for me. Thankfully, I have been able to let go off my past and am all geared up to live my wonderful present", said Jyoti. For Sanjeev, the key takeaway of the program was "we are 100 per cent responsible for our lives, and we have the power to take the remote control of life back into our hands". Preeti shared a distressing relationship with her son and had left all hope till she enrolled for this course "my son used to hate me, and I did not know why. So, instead of blaming him and the Universe, I used the learnings from this program to work upon myself. When the story inside me changed, my relationship with my son automatically started changing."Other candidates also explained how the program had helped them to revive a loss-making business, fix an almost-broken marriage and overcome serious health concerns. Clearly, the course had been a turning point in their lives, enabling them to let go of their barriers, be grateful for the small and big blessings, and most importantly, know themselves and unlock their true potential. Its introduction to the science of quantum physics was a constant source in helping the students to raise their vibrations and attract abundance, wealth, dream jobs, loving relationships, good health and more into their lives.

After the graduation ceremony, Peyush Bhatia unveiled the book cover of Chakra -the energy Vortices, a book on the seven mantras. It is written with the intent to help the readers ascend their energy and unleash their true potential by opening and balancing their chakras. The book comes after the success of Peyush's first book- Life beyond fears', which has been lauded by readers across India for its scientific approach to fear and simple ways to overcome them. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

