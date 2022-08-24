Left Menu

Nearly 80 pc of city's entire bus fleet to be electric by 2025: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that nearly 80 per cent of the citys entire bus fleet will be completely electric by 2025.He flagged off 97 electric buses from the Rajghat bus depot here that took the number of such vehicles to 250.Orders have already been given for 1,500 buses that will be inducted by November - December.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that nearly 80 percent of the city's entire bus fleet will be completely electric by 2025.

He flagged off 97 electric buses from the Rajghat bus depot here that took the number of such vehicles to 250.

''Orders have already been given for 1,500 buses that will be inducted by November - December. 153 e-buses are running presently in Delhi and with today's buses, the fleet will be now 250. ''Fifty more e-buses will be inducted by September,'' he said.

Around 1,800 e buses are likely to ply Delhi's roads by November 2023, he said.

''Eighty percent buses out of a total of 10,380 buses will be electric by 2025. There are plans to have a charging facility at 55 depots by 2023. ''Just like we have made Delhi a world-class model in terms of education and health, the city will also be made a transport model in the world,'' he said.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said it was a historic moment and the flagging off of electric buses was a befitting reply to those who were saying that DTC would shut down.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

