Karan Razdan promises an eye opener, Hindutva to tackle hard hitting issues and to counter misinformation

Mumbai (Mahrashtra) [India], August 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Filmmaker Karan Razdan's film Hindutva is all set to release on October 7 in theatres across the country. Produced by Jaikara Films and Lord Shiva Communications, a Pragunbharat presentation, the film is written, produced and directed by Karan Razdan and has young talents Aashiesh Sharrma, Sonarika Bhadoria and Ankit Raj in lead roles. The film's motion poster was released today revealing the release date. Filmmaker Karan Razdan shares, "Hindutva is all about love, friendship, student politics and the true essence of Hinduism. The film will unfold details about Hinduisim which even some Hindus in the country don't know about."

He adds, "There has been a lot of talk in the media, especially in the political circles, that there is a great difference between Hinduism and Hindutva. While Hinduism is supposed to be a peaceful way of life, Hindutva is being quoted as radical and extremist." Karan Razdan who has written films like Dilwale, Trimurti, Dushmani, Diljale and directed films like Girlfriend and Bhatti on Chutti, has always tapped different and bold subjects and his upcoming movie Hindutva also is unique in its own way. The film is released by Pen Marudhar all over.

