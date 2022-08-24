Left Menu

RBI imposes restrictions on Thodupuzha Urban Co-operative Bank, Kerala

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-08-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 16:21 IST
RBI imposes restrictions on Thodupuzha Urban Co-operative Bank, Kerala
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The RBI on Wednesday barred customers of Thodupuzha Urban Co-operative Bank, Kerala, from withdrawing funds as part of several restrictions imposed on the lender due to its deteriorating financial condition.

The Reserve Bank, in a statement, said the restrictions on the bank came into force from the close of business on Tuesday.

''Considering the bank's present liquidity position, no amount from the total balance across all savings bank or current accounts or any other account of a depositor may be allowed to be withdrawn, but are allowed to set off loans against deposits...,'' it said.

The restrictions will remain in force for six months from the close of business on August 23, 2022.

The bank, without prior approval of RBI, cannot grant or renew any loans, make any investment, and accept fresh deposits.

The Reserve Bank also said the directions to the co-operative bank should not per se be construed as a cancellation of a banking license by RBI.

The bank will continue to undertake banking business with restrictions till its financial position improves, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

 Global
2
Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

 India
3
NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review concludes

NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review conclu...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle over abortion restrictions; New Ebola case confirmed in eastern Congo, linked to previous outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle ove...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022