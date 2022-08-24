Maruti recalls 166 Dzire Tour S units to replace defective airbag control unit

Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said it is recalling 166 Dzire Tour S units to replace faulty airbag component.

The affected lot of the compact sedan has been manufactured between August 6 and August 16 this year, the country's largest carmaker said in a regulatory filing.

''The recall is being undertaken to replace Airbag Control Unit, free of cost, in these vehicles,'' it added.

It is suspected that there is a possible defect in airbag control unit, which in rare case might result in malfunctioning during deployment, the auto major stated.

Customers of suspected vehicles are advised not to drive/use the vehicle till the Airbag Control Unit is replaced, it noted.

Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communications from the company authorised workshops for replacement of defective component, Maruti Suzuki said.

