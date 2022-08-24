Royal Enfield targets younger demography to drive sales of Hunter 350

Premium motorcycle-manufacturer Royal Enfield is betting big on the young demographic profile for its latest 350cc Hunter range of bikes, according to a top company official. The company, widening its product portfolio, unveiled the Hunter 350 motorcycle priced at Rs 1,49,900 for the base retro variant and Rs 1,68,900 (ex-showroom Tamil Nadu) for the metro variant here.

''The younger demographic is increasing in the country and they look for compact, agile, lightweight motorcycle. The motorcycle should look cool (for them)'', Royal Enfield chief commercial officer Yadvinder Singh Guleria told reporters.

According to him, the Hunter is equipped with the J-series engine platform and has received the 'highest number of bookings' from customers across products.

The company launched also a new colour scheme in metro variant to win the younger customer base, Guleria said. ''This model has got the higher number of bookings, apples to apples...'' he said, without revealing the figures.

Royal Enfield produces the motorcycle at its factory in neighbouring Oragadam and has commenced deliveries on August 10.

''We have installed capacity of a million unit a year...'', he said to a query and added that the company can scale up production based on the market demand.

''The Hunter 350 is an outcome of several years of insight gathering and consumer studies from across the world. It is a motorcycle that feels right at home in big metropolises and is exciting for the experienced rider, and easy and accessible for a new rider'' he said.

The new motorcycle offered in eight colour options is available in 200 touchpoints in Tamil Nadu, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)