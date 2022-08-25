Left Menu

China stocks rise on fresh signs of economic support, yuan's rebound

** The fresh signs of economic support came a day after the state media quoted China's cabinet as saying that the government will take more steps to support the economy, including increasing funding support for infrastructure projects and ramping up support for private firms and technology companies. ** Market sentiment was also aided by signs of stabilization in the yuan, with the currency rebounding from a two-year low against the dollar, helped by a firmer-than-expected official guidance.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 25-08-2022 10:25 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 10:24 IST
China stocks rise on fresh signs of economic support, yuan's rebound
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese stocks rebounded from near three-week lows on Thursday, as fresh signs of government economic support and a pause in the yuan's slide aided sentiment. ** The blue-chip CSI300 Index rose 0.20% to 4,088.57 in the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.40% to 3,228.26.

** Trading in Hong Kong was suspended on Thursday morning due to a typhoon. ** Market confidence has been hit recently by fresh signs of weakness in China suffering from a property crisis, COVID-19 outbreaks, and heave waves that disrupted production in some provinces.

** The session's rebound comes as China's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security said the country will focus on expanding jobs and promoting fiscal, monetary, and industrial policies to support job market stabilization. ** The fresh signs of economic support came a day after the state media quoted China's cabinet as saying that the government will take more steps to support the economy, including increasing funding support for infrastructure projects and ramping up support for private firms and technology companies.

** Market sentiment was also aided by signs of stabilization in the yuan, with the currency rebounding from a two-year low against the dollar, helped by firmer-than-expected official guidance. ** Sources told Reuters on Wednesday that China's foreign exchange regulator phoned several banks to warn them against aggressively selling the Chinese currency.

** China's financials shares rose 0.6%, but Shenzhen's start-up board ChiNext and Shanghai's tech-heavy STAR Market fell 0.8% and 1.5%, respectively. ** Energy companies jumped 3.7%, but new energy shares dropped nearly 2%.

** Subscription and redemption in 67 Shanghai-listed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) were halted on Thursday due to a morning trading suspension in Hong Kong triggered by a typhoon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place' at Wimbledon; Tennis-Top seed Dimitrov forced to retire against Thiem in Winston-Salem and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place'...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022