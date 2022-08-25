S.Africa's Gold Fields half-year profit up 29%
25-08-2022
South Africa's Gold Fields posted on Thursday a jump of 29% in half-year profit, driven by higher metal prices and increased production.
Gold Fields' headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure used in South Africa - was $0.58 for the six months to June 30, up from $0.45 a year earlier.
