Maha: 16 passengers receive minor injuries after two ST buses collide in Ratnagiri

Sixteen passengers were injured when two Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation buses collided on Thursday morning in Ratnagiri district, over 330 kilometres from here, a police official said.

The incident took place in Dapoli at 7:30 am and 16 passengers were discharged after treatment for minor injuries at a state-run hospital there, he said.

