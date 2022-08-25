Zinc futures rise on firm trend in spot market

Zinc prices on Thursday increased by Rs 2.70 to Rs 317.65 per kilogram in the futures trade, amid a pick-up in the spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for September delivery traded higher by Rs 2.70 or 0.86 per cent at Rs 317.65 per kg with a business turnover of 1,470 lots.

Marketmen said widening of positions by participants, following a pick-up in demand from consuming industries, kept zinc prices higher in the futures trade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)