Zinc futures rise on firm trend in spot market
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2022 14:58 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 14:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Zinc prices on Thursday increased by Rs 2.70 to Rs 317.65 per kilogram in the futures trade, amid a pick-up in the spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for September delivery traded higher by Rs 2.70 or 0.86 per cent at Rs 317.65 per kg with a business turnover of 1,470 lots.
Marketmen said widening of positions by participants, following a pick-up in demand from consuming industries, kept zinc prices higher in the futures trade.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Multi Commodity Exchange
Advertisement