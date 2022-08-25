Gold futures gain Rs 293 per 10 grams

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 14:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Gold prices on Thursday increased by Rs 293 to Rs 51,732 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for October delivery traded higher by Rs 293 or 0.57 per cent at Rs 51,732 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 14,157 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold was trading 0.77 per cent higher at USD 1,775 per ounce in New York.

