Khadim focuses on premiumisation, aims at Rs 800cr revenue in FY'23

India's second largest retail footwear brand Khadim said the company is focusing on premiumisation, product innovation and demand traction that will help it grow by over 30 per cent during the current fiscal to touch Rs 800 crore revenue mark.

The strategy will help improve margin by 100 basis points every year as the company sees volume surge with growing footfalls in the stores, though the volume is expected to regain to pre-covid levels by the end of FY'23, a top company official said here.

Khadim will continue with expansion of stores, and it will add 70-80 stores to deepen its reach beyond tier II & III cities during this fiscal, company CEO Namrata Chotrani said. The Kolkata-based company currently has about 800 retail stores across the country.

''With the revival in demand and premiumisation, we expect to achieve Rs 800 crore turnover in FY'23. We had an income of Rs 600 crore for the year ended March 2022. Our average selling price in pre-covid time was Rs 495 a pair and that has now improved to Rs 600,'' she said on Wednesday on the sidelines of a campaign targeting the Durga Puja festival.

The company has two business segments, retail through its brand outlets and distribution model to cater to the multi-brand footwear stores.

Asked about cost pressure and margin, Chotrani said the company was able to pass on the cost including that of additional GST impact of seven per cent to consumers.

GST on footwear below Rs 1,000 was raised from five to 12 per cent a few months back. Khadim's 80 per cent sales are in that price bracket.

''We have been able to readjust pricing and are able to pass on the inflationary costs, resulting in a rise in our margins that has improved by 400 basis points in retail. The gross retail margin has improved to 54 per cent as of June 2022 quarter. ''We want to increase it further by 100 basis points year on year with premiumisation, expansion of retail footprint, new products and cost optimisation,'' Chotrani said.

Khadim said premiumisation will take place in both retail and distribution market segments. The retail segment accounts for 70 per cent of its revenue while the distribution business contributes 30 per cent.

Chotrani was planning to reduce its debt by Rs 20-25 crore every year as deleverage exercise from internal accruals and disposal of some non-core assets. The company has now a debt of about Rs 130 crore and mostly is working capital, she said.

