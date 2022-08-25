Left Menu

Hero Electric partners with Jio-bp for charging, battery swapping

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2022 16:56 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 16:49 IST
Hero Electric partners with Jio-bp for charging, battery swapping
Hero Electric on Thursday said it has partnered with Jio-bp for charging electric two-wheelers.

As per the collaboration, the customers of Hero Electric will get access to the widespread charging and swapping network of Jio-bp, which is also open to other vehicles, the electric two-wheeler maker said in a statement.

The companies will bring the best of their global learning in electrification and apply them to the Indian market, the statement added.

It is operating the EV charging and swapping stations under the brand Jio-bp pulse. With the Jio-bp pulse app, customers can easily find stations nearby and charge their electric vehicles.

Further, with a vision of being among India's largest EV networks, Jio-bp is creating an electric mobility ecosystem that will benefit all the stakeholders in the EV value chain.

Hero Electric has a manufacturing unit in Ludhiana from where it rolls out a range of electric scooters, catering to a wide spectrum of customers.

