HMSI launches Shine Celebration Edition tagged at Rs 78,878 * Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Thursday launched the Shine Celebration Edition priced at Rs 78,878 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The company said it has launched the 125-cc bike in a new avatar.

''As the nation warms up for the upcoming festive season, at HMSI we wanted to amplify this fervour further for our customers across regions...I am confident that the all-new celebration edition avatar will light up the festival vibes and bring new delight for our customers,'' HMSI Managing Director, President & CEO Atsushi Ogata said in a statement.

*** Lexus launches initiative to buy, sell pre-owned cars * Luxury carmaker Lexus India on Thursday said it has launched a programme for customers to buy or sell certified pre-owned cars.

The company, which is a part of Japanese carmaker Toyota, has introduced 'Lexus Certified Programme', an initiative to buy and sell pre-owned Lexus cars.

The certification will further strengthen the brand's footprint in India and enhance the overall Lexus ownership experience, the automaker said in a statement.

''With the Lexus Certified Programme, we are introducing an added level of assurance for our guests in India. The certification programme provides a warranty up to 24 months with due diligence on quality, documentation and service,'' Lexus India President Naveen Soni said.

*** Audi to conduct pan India roadshow to showcase new Q3 * German luxury carmaker Audi on Thursday announced a pan-India roadshow for the new Q3.

Set to commence in September 2022, the roadshow will give customers an opportunity to see the new Audi Q3 ahead of deliveries.

''Ahead of deliveries, we want to give customers a closer look of the new Q3. I am sure that prospective customers, brand enthusiasts are going to be as excited to see the new Audi Q3, as we are to showcase it,'' Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said in a statement.

The roadshows will be held at 29 dealerships across the country, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi/NCR and Goa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)