Vistara on Thursday told cricketer Irfan Pathan that all corrective measures will be taken as required after the former India all-rounder flagged a bad experience with the airline staff at Mumbai airport a day earlier.In response to Pathans tweet that was posted on Wednesday evening, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said, Sorry to hear this, IrfanPathan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2022 22:25 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 22:25 IST
Cricketer Irfan Pathan flags 'bad experience' with Vistara staff; airline says corrective measures will be taken
Vistara on Thursday told cricketer Irfan Pathan that all corrective measures will be taken as required after the former India all-rounder flagged a ''bad experience'' with the airline staff at Mumbai airport a day earlier.

In response to Pathan's tweet that was posted on Wednesday evening, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said, ''Sorry to hear this, @IrfanPathan ! @airvistara, please examine and respond''.

On Wednesday, Pathan said he was travelling to Dubai from Mumbai and at the Vistara check-in counter, he had a ''very bad experience''.

According to him, the airline was involuntarily downgrading his ticket class which was a confirmed booking, and that he was made to wait at the counter for a resolution.

''Along with me, my wife, my 8-month old infant and 5 years old child also had to go through this... The ground staff were rude giving various excuses. In fact, couple of passengers also had to go through the same experience. I don't understand why they oversold the flight and how is this even approved by the management?,'' he said in the tweet and sought immediate action.

On Wednesday itself, Vistara replied saying the airline was very concerned to hear about the experience and was investigating the incident on priority.

Vistara on Thursday took to Twitter saying the airline has made note of all the details shared by him and ''shall take all corrective measures as required''.

Replying to the airline, Pathan said, ''Thank you for the communication.'' PTI RAM ABM ABM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

