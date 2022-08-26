Renault Nissan's Chennai plant gets new MD

Automobile-maker Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd (RNAIPL) has appointed Keerthi Prakash as managing director of its plant in Chennai with effect from September 1. Currently, Prakash, who has over 20 years of experience in automotive-manufacture, serves the auto-maker as its deputy managing director.

He succeeds Biju Balendran after four years as managing director.

''I am pleased to announce Keerthi's appointment as managing director of our plant in Chennai. He has a wealth of production and engineering experience, having held numerous management and senior management positions in the plant since 2008,'' president of Nissan India (operations) Frank Torres said in a statement on Friday.

Torres said, ''I thank Biju for his dedication to RNAIPL through his 14 years at the plant. His contribution has been pivotal to RNAIPL's transformation and I wish him success in his future career.'' Prakash would report to Torres and to company vice-president (manufacturing and supply chain management- for Africa, Middle-East and India) Roddy Macleod.

