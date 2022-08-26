Left Menu

Renault Nissan's Chennai plant gets new MD

Automobile-maker Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd RNAIPL has appointed Keerthi Prakash as managing director of its plant in Chennai with effect from September 1. His contribution has been pivotal to RNAIPLs transformation and I wish him success in his future career. Prakash would report to Torres and to company vice-president manufacturing and supply chain management- for Africa, Middle-East and India Roddy Macleod.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-08-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 16:06 IST
Renault Nissan's Chennai plant gets new MD
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Automobile-maker Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd (RNAIPL) has appointed Keerthi Prakash as managing director of its plant in Chennai with effect from September 1. Currently, Prakash, who has over 20 years of experience in automotive-manufacture, serves the auto-maker as its deputy managing director.

He succeeds Biju Balendran after four years as managing director.

''I am pleased to announce Keerthi's appointment as managing director of our plant in Chennai. He has a wealth of production and engineering experience, having held numerous management and senior management positions in the plant since 2008,'' president of Nissan India (operations) Frank Torres said in a statement on Friday.

Torres said, ''I thank Biju for his dedication to RNAIPL through his 14 years at the plant. His contribution has been pivotal to RNAIPL's transformation and I wish him success in his future career.'' Prakash would report to Torres and to company vice-president (manufacturing and supply chain management- for Africa, Middle-East and India) Roddy Macleod.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate as anyone

Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022