Amazon India signs pact with Rajasthan Grameen Aajeevika Vikas Parishad

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-08-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 18:29 IST
Amazon India on Friday announced it has signed an agreement with Rajasthan Grameen Aajeevika Vikas Parishad (RGAVP), an autonomous society, established by the Government of Rajasthan.

This has been done to support the growth of women artisans and Self Help Groups (SHGs) across the state.

As per a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), a regional selection of products made by over 15,000 women entrepreneurs and SHGs associated with Rajeevika-RGAVP would be listed on the online marketplace, and made available to millions of Amazon India's customers across the country, a company release said.

This initiative is driven by the intent to encourage digital inclusion, empowering the artisan and weaver community, and offering them economic opportunities by enabling them to become sellers on Amazon, the release said.

Sellers associated with 'Rajeevika-RGAVP' will be able to avail benefits, such as training and onboarding support for a smooth start, reduced referral fee benefit, account manager support, and marketing support among others, the release said.

This association will also enable these women artisans to access a potentially wider market base, bringing in greater recognition for their work and providing more employment opportunities, the release said.

Millions of Amazon.in customers from across the country can access and shop from a wide variety of products like blue pottery, block print apparels, lac jewellery, wooden décor, leather craft among others on the Karigar store. Sumit Sahay, Director - Selling Partner Services of Amazon India said, ''The launch of products by women artisans associated with Rajeevika on our online marketplace fuels our mission to make Indian arts and crafts accessible to customers through the Amazon Karigar programme, and digitising 10 million SMBs from across the country by 2025.''

