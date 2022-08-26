Left Menu

Bank credit up by 15.32 pc; deposits by 8.84 pc: RBI data

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-08-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 18:42 IST
Bank credit up by 15.32 pc; deposits by 8.84 pc: RBI data
  • Country:
  • India

Bank credit grew by 15.32 per cent to Rs 124.305 lakh crore and deposits by 8.84 per cent to Rs 169.49 lakh crore in the fortnight ended August 12, the RBI data showed.

In the fortnight ended August 13, 2021, bank advances stood at Rs 107.79 lakh crore and deposits at Rs 155.72 lakh crore, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as on August 12 released on Friday.

In the previous fortnight ended July 29, bank credit grew by 14.52 per cent and deposits by 9.14 per cent.

In FY 2021-22, bank credit rose by 8.59 per cent and deposit by 8.94 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate as anyone

Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022