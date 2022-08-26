Left Menu

Van drives into Brussels cafe terrace, no serious injuries

A van drove into a cafe terrace in central Brussels on Friday, leaving six people needing treatment for light injuries and shock, Brussels fire brigade and prosecutors said. The van driver fled in the vehicle after the incident shortly before 1 p.m. local time (1100 GMT) and was still being sought, a spokesperson for Brussels prosecutors said. None of the injured people needed to be taken to hospital.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 26-08-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 18:48 IST
Van drives into Brussels cafe terrace, no serious injuries
  • Country:
  • Belgium

A van drove into a cafe terrace in central Brussels on Friday, leaving six people needing treatment for light injuries and shock, Brussels fire brigade and prosecutors said. The van driver fled in the vehicle after the incident shortly before 1 p.m. local time (1100 GMT) and was still being sought, a spokesperson for Brussels prosecutors said.

None of the injured people needed to be taken to hospital. It was not clear whether incident was an accident or deliberate, although witnesses told Belgian media that the van entered Rue Saint-Michel, which leads into a busy shopping area, with tyres screeching, seemed to target the cafe and headed away at high speed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate as anyone

Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022