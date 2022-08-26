NSCN-IM resolves to stand by Framework Agreement for solution to NPI

The NSCN-IM Friday resolved to stand by the Framework Agreement for an early, honourable and acceptable solution to the vexed Naga Political Issue (NPI).

The ‘solemn declaration’ by the outfit was made during the NSCN-IM Nagaland State National Workers Convention here.

“We firmly believe, profess and stand by the Framework Agreement signed on 3rd Aug 2015 for an early honourable and acceptable solution as two sides (The Centre and NSCN-IM) have already agreed to work out the details on the competencies,” it said.

The NSCN-IM workers also iterated to stand by the decision of its May 31 National assembly held at its general headquarters Hebron to uphold and protect Nagas unique history and national principle at any cost.

The Naga group has been holding negotiations with the Government of India for an early political solution since 1997 post the ceasefire agreement.

The Framework Agreement was signed between the two sides on August 3, 2015 after several rounds of talks as the base for a settlement of the decades-old Naga Political Issue.

However, the NSCN-IM resolved to remain firm on its demand for a separate flag and constitution for the Naga people.

Foregoing the Naga National Flag and Constitution in the name of Naga solution is ''tantamount to selling out the Naga National identity as stoutly defended by our forefathers,” it said.

Chairman of NSCN-IM, Q Tuccu, who was among those who spoke on the occasion, said “We cannot give away our rights for the sake of Naga solution and we can never compromise the Nagas’ rights”.

The NSCN-IM in a release called the Convention ''historic'' as nearly 7000 Naga national workers from 16 regions of Nagaland, both civil and from the army had participated and pledged to stand by its demands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)